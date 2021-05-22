Bronx

Elderly Man Living in NYC Nursing Home Arrested for Allegedly Killing Neighbor

An 87-year-old Bronx man was taken into custody late Friday evening and arrested on murder charges for the death of his 83-year-old neighbor, the NYPD said.

Police said Lloyd Godfrey was found lying unconscious on the floor of his fourth-floor room of a Co-Op City nursing home around 7:15 p.m. Friday.

The 83-year-old man had signs of trauma to his face and EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Clifton Bourne, Godfrey's neighbor, was arrested and charged several hours later for murder, police announced.

The Daily News reports Bourne, who reportedly suffers from dementia, entered Godfrey's room and smashed his head into the concrete floor several times.

No additional details or a possible motive were released. The police investigation is ongoing.

