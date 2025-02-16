Eggs are so expensive, NYC bodegas have started selling loose eggs to customers

It's not loose cigarettes, but loose eggs that are drawing people to Pamela's Green Deli in the Bronx.

Fernando Rodriguez is selling a trio of eggs for $2.99 at his shop off of Boston Road. But an entire carton of eggs, those are still available in the back of the bodega for at least $12.

"If they are spending $12 on one dozen eggs, how are they going to get the other stuff, like bread, milk, butter," Rodriguez said, explaining his store's reaction to rising prices.

The owner said he made the change two weeks ago. Some of Rodriguez's customers are relieved, but not completely happy.

"It's too much for that," customer Matthew McCoy said last week.

The price of eggs has been soaring nationwide, in part because of the bird flu sweeping through poultry farms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified more than 20 outbreaks in just the first five days of February.

In New York City, Gov. Kathy Hochul temporarily shut down live poultry markets after the detection of seven cases of avian flu.

According to the USDA, on average, a dozen large eggs is going for $7.34.

A few days ago, Maria Capellan said she paid $16.

"That's too expensive, but they say it's because of the flu. We hope that comes down, the eggs, you know," she said.

Not everyone has sticker shock.

"I think the price of eggs is at where it should be at, have you seen the price of milk," Adonis Stone balked.

In New York state, eggs must be sold in packages, labeled with the grade, count and size. The new egg packing program at Pamela's Green Deli comes at a risk.

"We are taking the risk right now. We care more about the community than whatever summons they could give us," Rodriguez said.