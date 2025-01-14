Eaton Fire becomes second-most destructive wildfire in California history

The Eaton Fire, one of two major wildfires burning in the Southern California region, is now the second-most destructive wildfire on record in California, according to Cal Fire.

The fire, which started the night of Jan. 7 near Altadena, has torched 14,117 acres and over 7,000 buildings, and taken the lives of 15 people. The fire is currently at 35% containmed through one week of activity.

Eaton Fire is now the second largest in state history, just behind 2018's Camp Fire which destroyed more than 18,000 structures and burned 153,336 acres. Eighty-five deaths were reported in the Northern California fire near Chico.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

About 30 percent of the damage assessment is complete for the Eaton Fire.

The also ongoing Palisades Fire, which has burned 23,713 acres and destroyed 5,000 buildings is now the fourth largest in state history. The Palisades fire, which also started the night of Jan. 7, sits at 17% containment as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of Monday, 24 deaths have been reported in the LA County fires.

The causes of the fires have not been determined.