Manhole Fires Wreak Havoc in New Jersey

Authorities in one New Jersey community are responding to a series of apparent manhole explosions that set streets ablaze Friday, engulfing one vehicle, then a taxi SUV, as Chopper 4 captured footage of the flames.
There was no immediate word on a possible cause of the blasts, which rocked East Orange, by Summit Street and North Munn Avenue, around 8:30 a.m.
It wasn't clear if buildings were affected. There was also no immediate word on injuries.
Thick, midnight-black smoke billowed into the air, enshrouding the entire neighborhood, Chopper 4 footage showed. Fire hoses lay in the streets as emergency personnel crowded the scene. Multiple manhole covers were seen blown.
Roads were shut down in the area. No other details were immediately available.