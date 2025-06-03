Police in Connecticut release bodycam video showing interaction with teen before his death

East Hartford police have released bodycam video showing the interaction they had on Sunday with a 17-year-old from Hartford who died after a shooting that police said was self-inflicted.

Officers responded to AAA Diner on Main Street in East Hartford around 5 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of larceny.

Once they got to the scene, they found that the suspects got into an Uber and left, then police stopped the vehicle near Main Street and Orchard Street, police said.

After stopping the vehicle, officers spoke with a 17-year-old young man from Hartford.

The video police released shows a discussion with a suspect about the bill. In it, police told the teen that they were going to pat him down and bring him back to pay the rest of the bill.

It also shows the teen say he wanted to call his mom.

It also shows the teen run and an officer running after him.

Police said the officer lost sight of the teen, then found him in the 1100 block of Main Street with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his right leg.

“There’s a shot fired. I think he shot himself in his leg,” an officer is heard saying.

Emergency crews provided medical care at the scene and the teen was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he later died during surgery, according to police.

Police said they found a stolen gun next to the teen and traced it to South Windsor.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Detective Patrick Sullivan at (860) 528-4401 or email psullivan@easthartfordct.gov.