Pedestrian killed, another injured in wild East Harlem car crash caught on camera

A car careened out of control on a street in East Harlem, as video showed it demolish a woman's shopping cart as it narrowly missed her — but further down the street, two other people were not as fortunate, police said, with one ultimately losing their life.

Police were called just before 4 p.m. Monday about a car hitting two 51-year-old men as they were crossing the street near East 105th Street and First Avenue in Manhattan. Both of the men were taken to nearby hospitals; one was later pronounced dead, while the other was critically injured, according to police.

The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Surveillance video showed what led up to the crash and the devastating moment the two men were struck. Seconds before the men were hit, a white Mercedes could be seen on video demolishing a laundry cart, narrowly missing the woman pushing it.

Just feet away, the two men were walking between a parked SUV and a mail truck, and tried to get out of the way of the out-of-control vehicle. But the car pushed the SUV into them.

Later, video showed the driver of the Mercedes get out of the car and walk toward the scene before he was taken to the hospital. It was not immediately clear whether he would face any charges in the deadly crash.

An investigation is ongoing.