Police kill 62-year-old man allegedly holding gun in East Harlem

Two police officers shot and killed a 62-year-old man whom NYPD officials say refused "numerous" commands to drop a weapon in East Harlem early Sunday morning.

The incident, according to top brass, unfolded around 12:30 a.m. near 103rd Street and Third Avenue when multiple 911 callers reported seeing a man armed with a gun.

Responding officers found the man brandishing a firearm and gave him several orders to drop the gun, which he refused to comply with, NYPD Chief of Housing Martine Materasso said at an overnight press conference.

“The two officers discharged their firearms, striking the male," she said. Watch the full briefing below.

Watch as NYPD executives provide an update on an ongoing investigation in Manhattan https://t.co/WlkMW1CXva — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 25, 2024

EMS responded to the scene and the man was taken to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

According to Materasso, the man's gun was recovered and taken for evidence. She would not answer whether the 62-year-old had fired any shots at the officers: "it's under investigation."

The man's identity was not released by authorities.

Gothamist reports that Sunday's shooting brings the number of people shot and killed by police this year to 10.