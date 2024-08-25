NYPD

Police kill 62-year-old man allegedly holding gun in East Harlem

The NYPD is investigating after two officers fatally shot a man allegedly armed with a gun in East Harlem early Sunday morning

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two police officers shot and killed a 62-year-old man whom NYPD officials say refused "numerous" commands to drop a weapon in East Harlem early Sunday morning.

The incident, according to top brass, unfolded around 12:30 a.m. near 103rd Street and Third Avenue when multiple 911 callers reported seeing a man armed with a gun.

Responding officers found the man brandishing a firearm and gave him several orders to drop the gun, which he refused to comply with, NYPD Chief of Housing Martine Materasso said at an overnight press conference.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

“The two officers discharged their firearms, striking the male," she said. Watch the full briefing below.

EMS responded to the scene and the man was taken to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

According to Materasso, the man's gun was recovered and taken for evidence. She would not answer whether the 62-year-old had fired any shots at the officers: "it's under investigation."

News

Israel 13 hours ago

Israel and Hezbollah trade heavy fire before pulling back, jolting a region braced for war

Crime Stoppers 12 hours ago

Arrest made in killing of popular NJ sneaker reseller shot in SoHo

The man's identity was not released by authorities.

Gothamist reports that Sunday's shooting brings the number of people shot and killed by police this year to 10.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NYPDHarlem
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us