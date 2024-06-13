Man shoots ex-girlfriend and her son at East Harlem apartment building: Police

A mother and her teenage son were shot inside their East Harlem apartment by a gunman who is believed to be the woman's ex-boyfriend, according to police.

The gunfire rang out around 12:30 p.m. Thursday on the ninth floor of the Johnson Houses near the corner of East 112th Street and Lexington Avenue, police said.

A 40-year-old mother and her 19-year-old son were gunned down inside the apartment, both suffering multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to Harlem Hospital, where they were expected to survive.

Police later said the man who pulled the trigger is the mother's ex-boyfriend. The 45-year-old was also taken to Harlem Hospital, according to police, where he was clinging to life after suffering multiple gunshot wounds as well.

Police believe the man shot the mother and son before turning the gun on himself. Further information was not immediately available.