Residents of New York state who are registered to vote have the chance to vote early in the 2025 primary election.

Early voting in New York state begins ten days prior to Primary Day, which is June 24 this year, according to the state Board of Elections. Early voting is done in person. It starts Saturday.

When does early voting begin in New York state?

Early voting in New York state begins ten days before the primary election, which means in 2025 early voting for the primary election will start June 14.

How long does early voting last in New York state?

Early voting in New York state will run from Saturday, June 14 through Sunday, June 22. It will end two days prior to the Tuesday, June 24 primary election.

What are the hours of early voting in New York?

For early voting hours, visit the Board of Elections site and find your county board of elections. Hours may vary by county.

In New York City, the early voting hours will be:

Saturday, June 14: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 15: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, June 16: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 17: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 18: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 19: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, June 20: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 21: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 22: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where do I vote early in New York?

The Board of Elections has a site where you can look up your early voting location after entering your address.

What about an early mail or absentee ballot?

If you need an early mail or absentee ballot, you can find the details here. The deadline to request an early mail or absentee ballot is June 14.

When is the registration deadline in New York?

The deadline to register to vote in New York is June 14. There are opportunities to register to vote online, in-person at the DMV or local board of elections, or by mail.

Who is running for NYC mayor?

There are 11 Democratic candidates vying for mayor in the 2025 primary. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, NYC Comptroller Brad Lander and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams are leading the pack according to most polls.

What about Eric Adams? The current mayor is sitting out the Democratic primary in favor of running as an independent in the November general election. He insists, however, he is still a Democrat.

What's on the ballot?

Besides the closely watched mayoral race, in New York City there are elections for the public advocate as well as the comptroller, borough president and district attorney of Manhattan. All city council seats are also on the ballot. Click here to find out what races will be on your ballot.