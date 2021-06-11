Early Voting for NYC Primaries Starts Saturday: Here's What You Need to Know

Early voting begins Saturday for New York City's party primaries in what is the first major ranked choice election.

Sixteen Democrats and three Republicans on the ballot are aiming to replace Mayor Bill de Blasio in November and hope to gain their party's nomination after the primary election concludes on June 22. New Yorkers will also be able to vote for their choice for Comptroller, NYC Public Advocate, City Council and Borough Presidents.

The early voting process will be the same as if you were to vote in-person on Election Day, but your early voting site may be different from your Election Day poll site.

Click here to find your early voting or Election Day site, or call 1-866-Vote-NYC.

The early voting sites will open from Saturday, June 12 through Sunday, June 20 at these different hours:

Saturday, June 12 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday, June 13 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Monday, June 14 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Tuesday, June 15 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Wednesday, June 16 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Thursday, June 17 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Friday, June 18 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Saturday, June 19 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday, June 20 from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Due to the pandemic, polling sites will be set up to enforce social distancing and voters are required to wear a face covering to enter all polling sites. Voters are also advised to use hand sanitizer before and after touching any shared surfaces and wash their hands with soap and water when they can. If you feel sick, you're also asked to stay home.

If you don't want to or are unable to vote in person, you have until Tuesday, June 15 to request an absentee ballot by mail.

The Board of Elections mail those ballots out on a rolling basis and you can either mail them back (they must be postmarked on or before Election Day) or drop them off at any early voting poll site, as well as any poll site on Election Day or any NYC Board of Elections office before June 22.

While ranked choice voting will be used for the first time in the city's election, the Manhattan District Attorney race will be the exception. Here's a rundown of how it works, and how long it might take to see results: