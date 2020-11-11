Middlesex County

Early Morning Multi-Vehicle Crash in NJ Leaves 2 Dead, 4 Hospitalized

POLICE SIREN GENERIC
NBC 4 New York

An early morning crash in New Jersey involving three vehicles claimed the lives of two people and injured four others, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 130 north and South River Road, according to the Middlesex County prosecutor’s office and Cranbury police.

Pronounced dead were two people whose identities are being withheld pending notification of relatives. Four other people were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment; no information about them or their conditions was immediately available.

News

COVID-19 13 hours ago

Cuomo Imposes Curfew on NY Bars, Restaurants and Gyms, Limits Private Home Gatherings to 10

holidays 10 hours ago

Behold! Your 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Is Revealed

The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Cranbury police or the prosecutor’s office.

This article tagged under:

Middlesex CountyNew Jersey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us