Early Morning Multi-Vehicle Crash in NJ Leaves 2 Dead, 4 Hospitalized

An early morning crash in New Jersey involving three vehicles claimed the lives of two people and injured four others, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 130 north and South River Road, according to the Middlesex County prosecutor’s office and Cranbury police.

Pronounced dead were two people whose identities are being withheld pending notification of relatives. Four other people were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment; no information about them or their conditions was immediately available.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Cranbury police or the prosecutor’s office.