Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles fans climb poles, light fireworks: See how Philly celebrated Super Bowl win

Don't try to tell Eagles fans how to celebrate -- they know how to throw a raucous celebration. Take a look at how they partied after their Super Bowl 59 win.

By NBC New York Staff

Philadelphia erupted in celebration last night following the Eagles' second-ever Super Bowl victory, this time claiming revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs two years after their last showdown.

Fans flocked downtown in team jerseys, many wearing the iconic midnight green, in a bit of late-night revelry over the team's stunning defeat of the Chiefs.

Some Philly fans celebrated the time-honored tradition of climbing poles, others launched fireworks and a few were even spotted climbing atop a garbage truck. If there's one thing Eagles' fans know how to do, it's making a scene during their sports celebrations.

Take a look at some of the photos that captured the post-Super Bowl excitement.

Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate in the streets, destroying property and taking down traffic signals in downtown Philadelphia following the victory of Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States on February 10, 2025. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate in the streets, destroying property and taking down traffic signals in downtown Philadelphia. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Philadelphia Eagles fans take to the streets to celebrate after the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States on February 09, 2025. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at the Caesar's Superdome. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Philadelphia Eagles fans take to the streets to celebrate after the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory in Philadelphia. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Philadelphia Eagles fans climb on light poles, climb signs and celebrate in the streets as the Philadelphia Eagles win over the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States on February 09, 2025. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Philadelphia Eagles fans climb on light poles, climb signs and celebrate in the streets as the Philadelphia Eagles win over the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX in Philadelphia. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Philadelphia Eagles fans take to the streets to celebrate after the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States on February 09, 2025. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at the Caesar's Superdome. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Philadelphia Eagles fans take to the streets to celebrate after the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory in Philadelphia. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)
People celebrate following the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl win in Philadelphia, Pa., United States on February 9, 2025. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. (Photo by Thomas Hengge/Anadolu via Getty Images)
People celebrate following the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl win in Philadelphia, Pa., United States on February 9, 2025. (Photo by Thomas Hengge/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Police officers take security measures as Philadelphia Eagles fans set fires during celebrations of the Philadelphia Eagles' win in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States on February 10, 2025. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Police officers take security measures as Philadelphia Eagles fans set fires during celebrations of the Philadelphia Eagles' win in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States on February 10, 2025. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Philadelphia Eagles fans take to the streets to celebrate after the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States on February 09, 2025. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at the Caesar's Superdome. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Philadelphia Eagles fans take to the streets to celebrate after the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory in Philadelphia. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

