Eagles fans climb poles, light fireworks: See how Philly celebrated Super Bowl win

Philadelphia erupted in celebration last night following the Eagles' second-ever Super Bowl victory, this time claiming revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs two years after their last showdown.
Fans flocked downtown in team jerseys, many wearing the iconic midnight green, in a bit of late-night revelry over the team's stunning defeat of the Chiefs.
Some Philly fans celebrated the time-honored tradition of climbing poles, others launched fireworks and a few were even spotted climbing atop a garbage truck. If there's one thing Eagles' fans know how to do, it's making a scene during their sports celebrations.