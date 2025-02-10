Eagles fans climb poles, light fireworks: See how Philly celebrated Super Bowl win

Philadelphia erupted in celebration last night following the Eagles' second-ever Super Bowl victory, this time claiming revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs two years after their last showdown.

Fans flocked downtown in team jerseys, many wearing the iconic midnight green, in a bit of late-night revelry over the team's stunning defeat of the Chiefs.

Some Philly fans celebrated the time-honored tradition of climbing poles, others launched fireworks and a few were even spotted climbing atop a garbage truck. If there's one thing Eagles' fans know how to do, it's making a scene during their sports celebrations.

Take a look at some of the photos that captured the post-Super Bowl excitement.

Getty Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate in the streets, destroying property and taking down traffic signals in downtown Philadelphia. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Getty Philadelphia Eagles fans climb on light poles, climb signs and celebrate in the streets as the Philadelphia Eagles win over the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX in Philadelphia. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Getty Police officers take security measures as Philadelphia Eagles fans set fires during celebrations of the Philadelphia Eagles' win in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States on February 10, 2025. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)