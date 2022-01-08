E-Bike Battery Blamed for Sparking 4-Alarm Bronx Building Fire

Fire investigators say an e-bike battery is responsible for starting an overnight fire in the Bronx that triggered a 4-alarm response and resulted in at least one firefighter seeking medical treatment.

FDNY officials say the first calls came in around 2 a.m. for a building fire on Grand Concourse in the Fordham Heights section. More than 150 firefighters and EMS members rushed to the scene and were able to get the fire under control shortly after 5 a.m.

The fire started on the first floor of the building before spreading to apartment units on the upper floors. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were displaced by the damage.

A fire official at the building confirmed the origin of the overnight blaze had been traced back to the restaurant on the first floor where delivery workers store e-bikes. Investigators believe the fire sparked from one of the lithium-ion batteries.

Officials also say at least one firefighter had to be transported to a nearby hospital for suffering injuries related to the fire.