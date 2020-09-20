Duplex Fire Displaces Nearly 30 People in Northern NJ

A fast-moving fire at a duplex in northern New Jersey displaced nearly 30 people early Saturday, authorities said, but no injuries were reported.

The fire in Paterson was reported around 3:45 a.m.

The blaze started in the duplex and nearly spread to a nearby single-family home, authorities said. That home and another nearby residence suffered smoke damage from the fire, along with water damaged that occurred as firefighters battled the duplex blaze.

Twenty-nine people overall were displaced by the fire, though it wasn’t clear Saturday how many people lived in each residence.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.