Crime and Courts

Duo Wanted in String of Hate Crime Incidents on Brooklyn Bike Ride

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four Hasidic men walking through Brooklyn on Thursday were targeted by a pair of thieves now wanted by police for grand larceny.

The NYPD released video and surveillance images Friday of two men accused of stealing hats off the heads of the man one day earlier. The suspects are wanted in connection "with a grand larceny hate crime pattern," according to department officials.

Police say the thieves struck at least four times Thursday in Bed-Stuy and Williamsburg. In all four incidents, they used Citi Bikes to get away.

two men seen on a bike in surveillance images
NYPD
Police released surveillance images of men wanted in connection with a "four-incident grand larceny hate crime pattern."

The four men, targeted over a two-hour period, were each walking along Bedford Avenue wearing traditional religious attire, police officials said.

News

masks 13 hours ago

‘It Can Kill You:' Cuomo Blames NYC Bar Scene for Alarming Spike in Young COVID Hospitalizations

Storm Team 4 Jul 17

Storm Threat Lingers as First Heat Wave Clears; Dangerous Temps Return Sunday

Crime stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNYPDhate crime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us