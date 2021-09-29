Duo Steals $40K After Breaking Into Queens Furniture Store: NYPD

The New York Police Department is searching for a duo it says got away with about $40,000 from a furniture in Flushing, Queens last week.

On Sept. 21, at about 10:13 p.m., a man -- and a woman who was acting as a lookout -- entered the New Happy Furniture Store on Main Street through the rear door, police said. The man allegedly forbibly broke the door lock to enter the store and, once inside, he allegedly took $40,000 from a desk and fled, along with the woman.

Police describe the individuals as a man and woman, about 18 to 20 years of age.

Surveillance video obtained from the incident location, after the incident, has been shared by police (see video above).

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/on