Dunkin' debuts new Halloween buckets, spooky menu items

Dunkin's spooky season treats are back with new tricks.

Dunkin' debuted a new lineup of Halloween treats available starting Oct. 16. The special items include a potion macchiato and a revamped spider donut.

Dunkin' fans can also pick up a Halloween MUNCHKINS bucket filled with an assortment of 50 bite-sized treats, including some covered in chocolate and orange sprinkles. The purple holiday pail is "illustrated with a sweet Halloween motif" of round-shaped, costumed creatures.

The chain's introduction of its new Halloween bucket comes one day after McDonald's classic and popular "Boo Bucket" returned to restaurants. McDonald's buckets debuted nearly 40 years ago in 1986.

You can even dress like a "DunKing" for Halloween with a relaunch of the vibrant sold-out tracksuits, which first debuted during the company's 2024 Super Bowl campaign and sold out in record time. Or for those more interested in decor, the company is selling a 6-foot spider donut inflatable. You can buy the merch on their website.

Dunkin' Rewards members can also look out for special deals throughout the month of October.

The menu is only available for a limited time, so snag your spooky snacks while you can.