‘Dune' star Josh Brolin snuck into NYC movie theater to watch with audience

Ahead of his "Saturday Night Live" hosting duties this weekend, actor Josh Brolin caught his latest movie on the big screen.

The actor, known for roles in "The Goonies" and Marvel Cinematic Universe, is among the cast of "Dune: Part Two," currently crushing the box office.

"I snuck into Lincoln Center on Sunday," Brolin revealed during an interview at Studio 8H. "I stayed for two hours because I had to leave. It was amazing, people were locked in, they were so into it."

The "Dune" sequel made an estimated $81.5 million at the domestic box office during opening weekend. It's the highest opening weekend for any 2024 film so far. Tickets to IMAX screenings have been essentially sold-out.

"To me, the theater experience when I was a kid was everything, it's the whole reason why I got into this and now it feels like it's back," the actor added.

hoops with Josh Brolin pic.twitter.com/d2RfGswOJz — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 6, 2024

While much of Hollywood will be in Los Angeles this weekend for the 96th Academy Awards, Brolin has his own hosting duties to worry about.

The actor returns to Studio 8H for his third time hosting the sketch show. The last time Brolin hosted, he became part of "Saturday Night Live" lore after appearing in the first edition of "The Californians" sketch.

"Me being from California, it was the perfect time to pitch it to Lorne. It was a huge, it turned out to be amazing," Brolin said.

Brolin said he'd love to see the sketch come back, but couldn't say for sure what will make it to air come Saturday.

"I don't know what's going to happen, maybe they'll save it, maybe they won't. We'll see," the actor teased.