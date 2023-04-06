Dump Truck Slams Into Jersey Shore Home

Dashcam video captured a landscaping dump truck driving along the Jersey Shore, when suddenly it swerves -- right into a house on Route 35 North in Point Pleasant Beach.

"I was in my living room here and I heard one big explosion and it shook the house," Carol Kasyan, a neighbor, said.

Kasyan heard a second explosion as the truck barreled straight into the house Wednesday, the damage extensive.

Chris Cochran is the owner of the home and had just left moments before with his family for a late lunch.

Crews were cleaning up Thursday but the memory Cochran has after this collision still sends shivers down his spine because where the area of impact, is the same area inside where his 15-month-old son plays. The family cat had to be rescued by a fireman from the debris, hiding under a sofa.

Police say the driver of this truck is a 55-year-old Point Pleasant man, but could not say how he lost control of his truck.

Daniela Broit’s dashcam was the device that took the video as she was with her grandmother in the car.

Meanwhile, a town official tells NBC 4 New York the damage is severe enough that there will be no quick fix, which means Cochran and his family will be living with his dad and mom for weeks, if not months to come.