Times Square

Dueling Protests Clash in Times Square; 4 Arrested After Bleach Attack on Officer: NYPD

Supporters of Donald Trump carry a 50-foot flag through Manhattan that reads "Trump 2024."

At least four people were arrested by police Friday in Times Square while two opposing demonstrations clashed in the Midtown streets.

Police said four people were arrested in connection to a bleach attack on a uniformed officer Friday afternoon. One officer had bleach thrown in his eye and had to be taken to a nearby hospital, the NYPD said.

The department's officers were caught in the middle of a fight between pro-Trump and anti-Trump demonstrators, officials said.

The NYPD said its officers also confiscated a number of weapons from the arrested protesters, including brass knuckles and a hammer. It wasn't immediately clear which group the arrested individuals were walking with.

In a tweet, the NYPD said violent actions by "peaceful protesters" will not be tolerated.

Witnesses said the pro-Trump assembly had intended to march a 50-foot Trump 2024 flag from Trump Tower to Times Square but were sidelined with the counter protesters met them on Broadway.

Both groups dispersed shortly after the scuffle and arrests were made.

