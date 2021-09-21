Brooklyn

Duct Taped Body Found Under Brooklyn Boardwalk: Cops

Shutterstock

Police are investigating a grisly discovery under a Brooklyn boardwalk -- a decomposed body with duct tape around the mouth and rope tied around the hands, authorities said Tuesday.

The body was found around 11:30 p.m. the previous night, when cops responded to a 911 call about a dead person under the boardwalk at Surf Avenue and West Fifth Street.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details about the person were immediately available.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to confirm cause of death.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

