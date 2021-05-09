Upper East Side

Duck Family Roaming NYC Streets Get Escort to Central Park

A family of ducks received an escort to Central Park after wandering through the streets of the Upper East Side

A family of ducks receive an escort to Central Park after wandering through the streets of the Upper East Side

A family of ducks wandered into some danger Sunday afternoon when they found themselves too far from home.

Around a dozen ducklings and their mother had waddled over to the Upper East Side and past Lexington Avenue before they were finally stopped.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

An officer from the NYPD was able to scoop the ducklings and carry them the several blocks back to the safety of Central Park.

A video posted to Twitter by @BirdCentralPark documented the harrowing return journey.

The mother duck was not far behind. They said she was able to follow the officer and her ducklings by listening to the sounds of their peeps.

The family's Mother's Day adventure came to a happy close as they were reunited in the park.

This article tagged under:

Upper East SideNew York Citycentral park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us