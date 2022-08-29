New Jersey

Drunk Driver Sends NJ Cop to Hospital in Roadside Slam: Police

The 45-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence

A police cruiser is mangled in the aftermath of a 3 a.m. crash in New Jersey.
Handout

A New Jersey police officer was seriously injured in an overnight crash, hit while assisting a prior incident, when a suspected drunk driver slammed into the back of his cruiser, authorities said Monday.

The collision occurred around 3 a.m. a day earlier along Route 15 North, near Berkshire Valley Road.

Officer Tyler LaMantia, of the Jefferson Township Police Department, was sitting inside his marked cruiser when he was struck from behind, police said. LaMantia had been offering help to an earlier vehicle incident on the road.

The department said 45-year-old David Prontnicki, of Budd Lake, had been operating the vehicle that slammed into the police cruiser. He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The injured officer was taken to Morristown Memorial Hospital where he was being treated for serious injuries, but was expected to recover.

Attorney information for Prontnicki was not immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us