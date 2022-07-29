Drought Watch Issued for 21 New York Counties

What to Know Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered New York's Department of Environmental Conservation to issue a drought watch for 21 counties following dry conditions due to the lack of sufficient rain.

The counties under drought watch are Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Erie, Genessee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Onondaga, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Suffolk, Tompkins, Wyoming, and Yates.

New York is encouraging residents in affected counties to conserve water during the coming weeks.

"Recent rains across the state were not enough to address the dry conditions that have persisted this year," Hochul said. "Local water restrictions and educating residents about how to help conserve our water resources will be crucial steps to help prevent a more severe shortage should conditions worsen."

"Conserving water is important all year long, but particularly during extended dry periods like we are experiencing now," Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said. "DEC will continue to monitor water conditions as the summer continues and work with our partners to help address the short-term water issues leading to this watch and the longer-term impacts of climate change on our everyday lives."

According to the state, below-normal rain during the past three months, low streamflows, and low groundwater levels has prompted Hochul's action.

The National Weather Service outlook predicts above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation during the rest of the summer, the state said.

New York recommends the following tips to conserve water use: