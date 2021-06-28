Driver's Parallel Parking Attempt Lands Car Inside NJ Driving School

A New Jersey driver learned a tough lesson behind the wheel Monday after backing into the front of a driving school in Asbury Park.
Firefighters responded to the ML Driving School on Main Street around 12 p.m. to find the majority of the vehicle lodged into the school.
Witnesses say the driver was attempting to parallel park and ended up inside the driving school.
Police in Asbury Park say the driver of the vehicle, who had no known relation to the driving school, was given a summons for careless driving.
He suffered no injuries, nor did anyone in the building.
