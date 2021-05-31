Driver Who Tried to Lure Kids With Candy in Brooklyn Wanted by Police

Police want to find the man who tried to lure two young boys in Brooklyn over the weekend by offering them candy to get into his car.

The man was driving a red sedan when he allegedly approached two boys, 5 and 7, who were standing in front of their Manhattan Beach home, police side.

Video released by the NYPD appears to show the drive parked on the street, roll down the passenger-side window and wave over to the boys.

Police said the suspect tried to lure the boys Saturday afternoon near Shore Boulevard and Norfolk Street. He quickly fled the area after the boys' father walked over to the suspect's car, according to police.

The suspect was still in the wind on Monday when police shared the surveillance images.