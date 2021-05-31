NYPD

Driver Who Tried to Lure Kids With Candy in Brooklyn Wanted by Police

Police say the driver of a red sedan tried to lure children in Brooklyn with candy.
NYPD

Police want to find the man who tried to lure two young boys in Brooklyn over the weekend by offering them candy to get into his car.

The man was driving a red sedan when he allegedly approached two boys, 5 and 7, who were standing in front of their Manhattan Beach home, police side.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Video released by the NYPD appears to show the drive parked on the street, roll down the passenger-side window and wave over to the boys.

News

NYPD 3 hours ago

NYC Institutes New Curfew at Washington Square Park Over ‘Disorderly Behavior'

Long Island 2 hours ago

Off-Duty NYPD Officer Hit After Shooter Fires Dozens of Rounds at LI Home: Source

Police said the suspect tried to lure the boys Saturday afternoon near Shore Boulevard and Norfolk Street. He quickly fled the area after the boys' father walked over to the suspect's car, according to police.

The suspect was still in the wind on Monday when police shared the surveillance images.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NYPDBrooklynluring
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us