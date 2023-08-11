Driver was high, going 120 mph before Long Island crash that killed dad, 2 kids: Cops

What to Know Three people, a father along with his 12-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son, were killed in a car crash on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa on Aug. 6

61-year-old Pat Huntley was out with his children and grandchild celebrating a new job when a speeding car slammed into the back of his SUV as he was stopped at a traffic light. His daughter Hannah and son Jeremiah were killed in the crash

Michael Deangelo was arrested after police said he was high on cocaine and fentanyl as he drove more than 120 mph just seconds before the crash

Police arrested a driver who they said was speeding and high on multiple drugs when he sparked a horrific and tragic car crash on Long Island that killed a father and two of his children, and leaving two of his other kids clinging to life.

Michael Deangelo was arrested Friday for the deadly crash in Massapequa that occurred five days earlier. It was not immediately clear what charges the 32-year-old faces, and attorney information for Deangelo was not available.

According to police, Deangelo was high on cocaine and fentanyl as he sped down Sunrise Highway just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday. He allegedly was driving more than 120 mph right before slamming into the SUV driven by 61-year-old Patrice Huntley that was stopped in the center lane at a red light.

Huntley, his 12-year-old daughter Hannah and his 11-year-old son Jeremiah were all killed in the crash that crushed the SUV like and aluminum can. Huntley and daughter Hannah were pronounced dead at the scene. Jeremiah was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Huntley's 18-year-old daughter Brienna Peoples and 6-year-old granddaughter Chantel Solomon were both still in critical condition at the hospital Friday night, fighting for their lives with what police called "extreme internal injuries," including a brain bleed, from which they may never fully recover.

Another of Huntley's children, 14-year-old David, was in the front seat and miraculously survived, suffering back and rib injuries but is expected to survive. He walked away from the crash before collapsing on the road. He said that the car that struck them was street racing before the crash, according to his mother who spoke to NBC New York in the days immediately after the crash.

On Sunday, the children and Huntley had been out celebrating his new job, and were on their way to get ice cream when the car crashed into them from behind.

Investigators have said the driver of the speeding Hyundai, Deangelo, went into the back of Huntely's SUV, which then crashed into the car in front of it before flipping over and smashed into another vehicle at the stoplight. First responders had to work on multiple cars, at one point cutting into the metal of one vehicle to get inside.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu that was in front of Huntley, an 83-year-old man, was injured and treated at the hospital. The driver of the third car struck, a 33-year-old, refused medical attention at the scene.

Deangelo suffered compound ankle fractures and other injuries. Police on Friday said that just one second before the crash, he was traveling 120.5 mph. They did not state where Deangelo was prior to the crash, but he has been arrested twice before, twice for DUI.

"His behavior prior to the accident, his reckless driving, all contributed to this accident killing three people," said Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, of Nassau County Police.

Deangelo was arraigned at his bed at Nassau University Medical Center. He pleaded not guilty and his bail was set at $500,000 cash. His next court date is schedule for Aug. 15.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

'I will never be the same': Mother loses son and daughter in tragic crash

A horrific crash on a Long Island highway left three people dead and five others hurt after police said a vehicle was speeding when it struck several other cars. NBC New York's Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

The mother who lost her 12-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son in the crash spoke to NBC New York in the days after the horrific incident, sharing her unconscionable grief.

"This is so terrible, this is such a terrible tragedy," Tasheba Hamilton told NBC New York over the phone. "It almost killed me to hold my son, his body was cold...I just couldn’t imagine how this could have happened?”

Tragedy doesn't begin to describe the heartache she faces. Hamilton lost her daughter, Hannah, and her son, Jeremiah in the wreck. Her daughter Brienna and granddaughter Chantel were critically injured, and may never recover from their injuries.

"I will never be the same, my other children will never be the same. My daughter and granddaughter have possibility of not walking and be disabled for life, if they live," said Hamilton.

Hamilton said she found out about the crash from a stranger who called her from the scene.

"I said 'Who is this?' He said 'Your daughter and your family have been in an accident,' and he said 'I witnessed the whole thing, you have to come fast, it’s really bad,'" Hamilton told News 4.

It was her daughter Brienna who pleaded with the man to call her mother.

A photo from April shows all the family members together, at the funeral for Hamilton's mother, and was one of the last times Hamilton was with all her children and their father.

Hamilton said Huntley, of Flushing, Queens, was a caring father and advocate for veterans, a former Marine himself who helped veterans find employment (his new job they had been celebrating was for director of veteran services at Medgar Evers College). Their daughter Hannah loved to paint and make artwork, she said, and their son loved video games, like many others his age.

The grieving mother wants the driver to face consequences, but she knows that won't bring her family back.

"That’s not going to bring my children back," she said through tears. "There’s no words for the pain that I am feeling, I am breaking down in public everywhere I go. I still don’t believe my son and daughter are gone."