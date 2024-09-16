Queens

Driver shot in head, runs down woman after losing control of car in Queens: police

By NBC New York Staff

A man behind the wheel of a car was shot in the head Monday afternoon, forcing him to lose control and strike a pedestrian in Queens, police said.

The NYPD said police responded to the St. Albans intersection around 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chopper 4 captured a light-colored SUV crashed up against a building near 117th Road and Farmers Boulevard.

It wasn't immediately clear where the driver was shot or how far he traveled before coming to a stop.

Police said the car also struck a female pedestrian before coming to a stop. Both the driver and the pedestrian were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police did not release any suspect details.

