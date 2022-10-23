Driver Repeatedly Stabbed in Back After Midtown Fender Bender

A fender bender turned bloody in Manhattan when one of the two drivers involved stabbed the other and took off, authorities said Sunday.

The violent attack came after the two drivers crashed in Hell's Kitchen Saturday night around 9 p.m., near West 42nd Street and 10th Avenue.

Police said the driver of a white Subaru stepped out and stabbed the other driver in the back multiple times, then got back behind the wheel and drove away.

The driver who was stabbed was being treated at a hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators are still searching for the armed driver.