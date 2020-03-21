Driver Plows Mustang Through Nassau County House, Flips Upside Down: Police

Nassau police were trying to figure out how a car with two people inside sailed completely through a house in Hicksville.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m., officials said, at Woodbury Road and Pullock Place.

Fortunately, the house was empty at the time of the crash.

The two people inside the Mustang were taken to a nearby hospital but their injuries were described as minor.

The house was not so lucky. Extensive damage was visible from pictures taken at the scene.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.