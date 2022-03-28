Driver Jumps Harlem Curb, Slams Into Mother and Child

Police were on the scene of a wild crash in Harlem Monday morning that hospitalized three people, including a mother and child.

The crash started shortly after 8 a.m. when police say the driver of a Toyota Camry hopped the sidewalk, then struck the mother and child, a small flower shop and several cars parked along the road.

Police say the driver came to a stop on the sidewalk, near the intersection of West 145th Street and Lenox Avenue, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Flower and other items littered the sidewalk where the shop stood, now a shell of its former structure. Window glass and chipped paint lined the sidewalk and road around a number of the vehicles swiped in the commotion.

At least three people were transported to Harlem Hospital, officials said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

In the hours after the crash, investigators were speaking to witnesses and nearby business owners in their search for details and any surveillance video that could piece together what happened.