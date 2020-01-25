Driver Hits, Kills 90-Year-Old Pedestrian in Manhattan: Police

What to Know A 90-year-old man was fatally struck by a car as he was crossing a street in Chinatown early Saturday, the NYPD said

Police found the man lying on Canal Street with trauma to his body around 6:30 a.m.

The driver who hit the man stayed at the scene and hadn't been charged as of Saturday afternoon, according to police

A driver fatally struck a 90-year-old man as he was crossing a street in Manhattan early Saturday morning, the NYPD said.

Police found the man lying on Canal Street, near Elizabeth Street in Chinatown, with trauma to his body around 6:30 a.m.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. His name wasn’t immediately released.

A preliminary investigation found a 61-year-old driver in a Ford Escape was traveling east on Canal Street, toward Elizabeth Street, when he hit the 90-year-old, the NYPD said.

The 90-year-old was trying to cross Canal Street from south to north when he was hit, police said, without immediately providing any additional information.

The driver remained at the scene and hadn’t been arrested as of Saturday afternoon. An investigation is ongoing.