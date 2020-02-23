Crime and Courts
Brooklyn

Driver Hits, Kills 26-Year-Old Man in Brooklyn: Police

The driver hit the man on 19th Avenue, near 86th Street, in Bath Beach around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said

A driver hit and killed a 26-year-old man in Brooklyn before fleeing the scene, the NYPD said. 

The driver hit the man on 19th Avenue, near 86th Street, in Bath Beach around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said. 

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. Police didn’t immediately release his name.

The driver fled the scene and hadn’t been arrested as of Sunday afternoon. 

Police didn’t immediately provide any additional details about the incident. An investigation is ongoing. 

