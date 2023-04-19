Driver Goes on Chaotic Midtown Rampage After Fleeing Traffic Stop; NYPD Officer Hurt

Wild video captured a demolition derby in the middle of Manhattan as a driver tried to evade police, smashing through dining sheds, streets signs and everything in his path during his rampage that police said left an NYPD officer hurt.

Shocking cellphone video shows the driver plowing through midtown streets, as his path of destruction began just before 5 p.m., the height of the evening rush hour. Officers tried to pull the man over at West 38th and Seventh Avenue, though it was not immediately clear why.

They said he then sped off. Officers eventually caught up with him and tried getting him out of the car — but the driver then throws the vehicle into reverse, video shows, and an officer can be seen getting knocked to the ground.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police said the officer suffered a head injury and was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where they are expected to recover.

Another man who was in his car during the chaos said he ditched his vehicle for safety's sake.

"I already had the feeling he wasn’t going to stop, so I got out just in case so I don’t get hurt. I left the car in the middle of the street, he impacted a few cars around me," said Alfredo Mota, whose car was damaged during the ordeal.

The trail of debris stretched for blocks, as the rampaging driver knocked down traffic signs and toppled a fire hydrant as well during the mayhem that ended in thousands of dollars in damage. He eventually took off running, and Chopper 4 showed the search for the suspect in a building.

But so far, the suspect has yet to be found.