Driver faces slew of charges for injuring 10 people while fleeing Manhattan traffic stop

Police identified the man who faces a long list of charges after he allegedly struck multiple cars and a group of pedestrians walking near a Manhattan intersection as he attempted to flee from a traffic stop, the NYPD said.

Kyle Fernandez was charged with 12 counts each of reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident, police said Wednesday. He also was charged with possession of stolen property, driving without a license, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, failure to obey a police officer, and more.

Attorney information for the 20-year-old Fernandez was not immediately available. A total of 10 people were hurt during the Tuesday evening rush hour incident in which Fernandez tried to flee when police stopped him for possibly driving a stolen vehicle.

Fernandez allegedly took off and slammed into a group of people at Lexington Avenue and East 42nd Street near Grand Central Terminal in midtown. Police said the driver initially struck a cyclist before hitting a taxi. Then the suspect mounted a sidewalk and struck several pedestrians before making a U-turn and traveling the wrong way down Lexington Avenue.

The chaos came to a close after Fernandez allegedly struck another car in what appeared to be a head-on collision. Witnesses then held him until police arrived at the scene and put Fernandez into custody. Between the multiple collisions and pedestrian strikes, police said 10 people were injured.

None of the victims involved in the car strike suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the sources. Some of the victims were as young as 5 and 7 years old, sources said.

Police officials later said that the vehicle had been reported stolen in the Bronx on July 31.