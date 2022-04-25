Driver Ejected in NJ Turnpike Crash Run Over By Tractor Trailer: NJSP

A driver heading up the New Jersey Turnpike died Sunday morning after they were ejected from a car and run over by a tractor-trailer truck, state police said.

The crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at milepost 105.9 in Newark, the New Jersey State Police said Sunday.

A preliminary investigation suggests the driver was traveling north when struck from behind by another car. The impact sent the driver's car across the roadway and into the guardrail, authorities said.

The crash ejected the driver from the car, and they were struck by a tractor-trailer truck also traveling northbound, NJSP said.

Police did not release the identity of the driver. An investigation is ongoing.