Staten Island

Driver Dies in Late-Night Crash With MTA Bus on Staten Island: NYPD

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 40-year-old driver is dead after his car slammed into an MTA bus on Staten Island.

Police in New York City say Mikhail Sukhitskiy was behind the wheel of a Subaru sedan and when he crashed into the bus traveling on the opposite direction.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The collision happened at the intersection of Ebbits Street and Weed Avenue in Oakwood around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the bus driver did not suffer any serious injuries and no passengers were on board at the time of the crash.

News

Hauppauge 10 mins ago

Long Island Hotel Worker Dies After Fall From Window: Police

COVID-19 11 hours ago

More Omicron Detected as Hospitals Strain Under Delta Surge

The bus driver remained at the scene until police arrived.

The NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Staten IslandNYPDtraffic death
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us