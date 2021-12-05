Driver Dies in Late-Night Crash With MTA Bus on Staten Island: NYPD

A 40-year-old driver is dead after his car slammed into an MTA bus on Staten Island.

Police in New York City say Mikhail Sukhitskiy was behind the wheel of a Subaru sedan and when he crashed into the bus traveling on the opposite direction.

The collision happened at the intersection of Ebbits Street and Weed Avenue in Oakwood around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the bus driver did not suffer any serious injuries and no passengers were on board at the time of the crash.

The bus driver remained at the scene until police arrived.

The NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.