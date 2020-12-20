Brooklyn

Driver Dies After Rear-Ending Garbage Truck on NYC Street

Firefighters had to extract the 32-year-old driver from his vehicle before he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead

Police investigate the fatal crash between a passenger vehicle and city garbage truck

Police say a motorist has died after he rear-ended a garbage truck on a New York City street.

Kenneth Pamphile was driving a 2002 Nissan Altima at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday in Brooklyn when he slammed into the back of a stationary Department of Sanitation truck.

Firefighters had to extract the 32-year-old Pamphile from his vehicle before he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A sanitation worker driving the truck and another standing nearby were not injured.

The New York Police Department was investigating.

