Driver Dies After Crashing Tractor-Trailer Into NJ Home

The driver of a tractor-trailer died Sunday after crashing into a New Jersey home in the middle of the afternoon, state police said.

A spokesperson for the New Jersey State Police said the truck crashed into a home on County Road 519 in Milford Township around 2p.m. Sunday.

The driver, whose name and age were not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The spokesperson did not know whether anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

