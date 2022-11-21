Driver Dead After Shot in Chest, Involved in Rollover Crash: Police

A man died after rolling his car over and smashing into several others in the Bronx, police said, but it may not have been the crash that killed him: He was shot in the chest shortly beforehand.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. in the Kingsbridge neighborhood, leaving behind a mangled mess of a car on Sedgwick Avenue. The driver, a 29-year-old man, was behind the wheel of a dark sedan when the shots rang out, with at least one bullet striking him in the chest.

The man then careened into multiple cars parked along the street, and the vehicle turned over by the end.

"Bystanders helped to get the vehicle up on its wheels, after that they tried to pull him out. And they couldn’t get him out of the car," said a witness, who only wished to be identified as David.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

First responders arrived shortly after, but the man died at the hospital, police said.

Investigators are searching for the shooter and working to determine if the man behind wheel was the intended target. No other injuries were reported.