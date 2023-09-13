Driver charged with failing to yield after grandmother pushing stroller killed in Brooklyn

What to Know A woman pushing a stroller with a 2-year-old girl inside was struck and killed while crossing a street in Brooklyn, according to senior police officials

The incident occurred just after 1 p.m. at the intersection of 25th Avenue and Bathe Avenue in Bath Beach, police sources said

The woman was taken to Lutheran Medical Center, where she died. The child was taken to Maimonides Hospital with minor injuries, officials said

Police say the driver behind the wheel of a truck that fatally struck a grandmother as she pushed her granddaughter in a stroller at a Brooklyn intersection has been arrested.

Faheem Shabazz, 56, is facing two counts of failing to yield in connection to Tuesday's tragedy in Bath Beach. Police said the deadly incident occurred just after 1 p.m. at the intersection of 25th Avenue and Bathe Avenue.

That's where the driver of a Dodge pickup truck was making a left turn onto Bath Avenue and hit the woman in the street.

NBC New York exclusively obtained video showing three men, including the 56-year-old driver, trying to rescue the young girl after her stroller had become pinned under the wheel of the truck. The driver continued to remain at the scene and was later seen trying to pry the child's empty stroller from under his wheel.

A witness who was at the intersection and saw the accident unfold said the truck "appeared from nowhere, I wasn't looking for him," adding that the driver likely didn't see the woman walking.

"When he stopped, I tried to yell at him and explain that the baby was under his car. I asked him to push back, instead he pushed forward, and it made the baby cry a little more," the witness told NBC New York.

The driver was given sobriety and drug tests. According to the NYPD, he was arrested and charged on the two counts Tuesday. Contact information for the man's attorney was not immediately known.

An investigation is ongoing. Detectives were looking to track down any video of what happened to determine who had the right of way.