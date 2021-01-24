New York City

Driver Arrested for Leaving Cabbie Critically Hurt, Pinned in UWS Crash

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A 23-year-old Putnam County man was arrested by police and charged for allegedly pinning a cab driver against his own car before fleeing the scene.

Police say the incident happened on the Upper West Side Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. near Columbus Avenue and West 93rd Street.

The injured cabbie, 45, had gotten out of his Toyota RAV-4 to check his trunk when the suspect drove into a third car, sending it into the victim, police said.

The impact of the crash left the victim with serious leg injuries. He was taken to St. Lukes Hospital in critical condition.

The driver that started the chain reaction crash was taken into custody a short distance from the scene. He's been charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

The driver of the third vehicle remained at the scene.

This article tagged under:

New York CityUWS
