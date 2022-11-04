Driver Arrested for Deliberately Running Down 80-Year-Old on LI Sidewalk: Police

The driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in a Long Island neighborhood that may have been intentional was arrested and charged with murder, police said.

Raymond Gallo was arrested Friday on a second-degree murder charge for the incident in West Islip that left 80-year-old Helga McNulty dead, according to police. He was later arraigned in Suffolk County Criminal Court.

The 28-year-old Gallo was driving on Tanglewood Road just before 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 with McNulty riding as passenger, police said, when she got out of the car near the intersection of Ryan Street. Right after, Gallo allegedly pulled a U-Turn and struck McNulty down with his black Subaru as she was on the sidewalk.

He later dumped the car, which had crashed into a neighbor's fence, down a nearby dead end street, according to investigators. Neighbors said the crash was so lough, they ran out of their homes to see what happened. That's when they found the victim on the ground, lifeless.

McNulty was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said that Gallo and McNulty knew each other, but have not said what the nature of their relationship was.

Detectives have interviewed witnesses along the block and were looking for any security video. Anyone with knowledge about the crash is asked to contact police.