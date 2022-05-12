Driver Arrested After Pickup Barrels Through LI Home, Narrowly Missing Sleeping Teen

A pickup truck went barreling through a house on Long Island overnight, narrowly missing a teen by mere inches.
The crash took place on Cypress Lane East in Westbury early Thursday morning, when a person in a black Chevy Silverado drove through a front yard, crashed through a bedroom and into the backyard before coming to a stop just feet from hitting another home, according to police.
The ordeal was a shocking and scary situation for the homeowner, especially when they realized the truck was mere inches from hitting a 13-year-old boy who was in bed sleeping.
The homeowner told News 4 New York that five people were at home asleep at the time of the impact: herself, her husband, her two teenagers, and her father.
Ther driver is in custody. Nassau Police said he was drunk at the time of the crash.
The homeowner told News 4 she is unsure the circumstances surrounding the driver and the incident, but is empathetic and hopes he gets the help he needs.
"He didn't look like a bad guy," Thu Pham, the homeowner, said. "I guess he was intoxicated and I would like for something to be done...otherwise in the future he'll probably hurt someone."
The resulting damage to the house was so bad that when News 4 New York arrived to the scene around 3:30 a.m., one could see right into a bedroom and living room from the street.
Although the impact has left a mess and an unsafe, and therefore, uninhabitable home, luckily, no one was injured.