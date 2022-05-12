Driver Arrested After Pickup Barrels Through LI Home, Narrowly Missing Sleeping Teen

A pickup truck went barreling through a house on Long Island overnight, narrowly missing a teen by mere inches.

The crash took place on Cypress Lane East in Westbury early Thursday morning, when a person in a black Chevy Silverado drove through a front yard, crashed through a bedroom and into the backyard before coming to a stop just feet from hitting another home, according to police.

The ordeal was a shocking and scary situation for the homeowner, especially when they realized the truck was mere inches from hitting a 13-year-old boy who was in bed sleeping.

The homeowner told News 4 New York that five people were at home asleep at the time of the impact: herself, her husband, her two teenagers, and her father.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Ther driver is in custody. Nassau Police said he was drunk at the time of the crash.

The homeowner told News 4 she is unsure the circumstances surrounding the driver and the incident, but is empathetic and hopes he gets the help he needs.

"He didn't look like a bad guy," Thu Pham, the homeowner, said. "I guess he was intoxicated and I would like for something to be done...otherwise in the future he'll probably hurt someone."

The resulting damage to the house was so bad that when News 4 New York arrived to the scene around 3:30 a.m., one could see right into a bedroom and living room from the street.

Although the impact has left a mess and an unsafe, and therefore, uninhabitable home, luckily, no one was injured.