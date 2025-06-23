West Hartford

CT driver accused of DUI, going 122 MPH, told troopers he pulled over to drink beer: Police

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Troopers patrolling Interstate 84 in West Hartford just after 1 a.m. Sunday noticed a Chevrolet Traverse pulled over in the right shoulder near Exit 44 on the westbound side with people outside the vehicle.

When the troopers looped around to check out the vehicle, it had left the location.

According to state police, the same SUV drove past another trooper at high speed near Exit 39. The trooper clocked the vehicle at 122 MPH, state police said. The driver was also failing to maintain a lane, they said.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The trooper pulled over the driver near Exit 37 in Farmington.

According to state police, troopers noticed clear signs of impairment and there were containers of alcohol in plain view inside the SUV.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

When troopers asked the driver why he was pulled over on the side of the highway, he told them he stopped to drink a beer, state police said.

The driver ultimately failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.

Local

heat wave 5 hours ago

JFK clocks 100 degrees for first time in 12 years as heat wave stifles tri-state

Crime and Courts 5 hours ago

Prosecution and defense rest in Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' trial after six weeks of testimony

The 23-year-old from Brockton, Massachusetts, faces several charges, including operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, reckless driving, drinking while driving, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

He was released on $1,000 bond and is schedule to appear in court on July 15.

This article tagged under:

West Hartford
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us