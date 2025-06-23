CT driver accused of DUI, going 122 MPH, told troopers he pulled over to drink beer: Police

Troopers patrolling Interstate 84 in West Hartford just after 1 a.m. Sunday noticed a Chevrolet Traverse pulled over in the right shoulder near Exit 44 on the westbound side with people outside the vehicle.

When the troopers looped around to check out the vehicle, it had left the location.

According to state police, the same SUV drove past another trooper at high speed near Exit 39. The trooper clocked the vehicle at 122 MPH, state police said. The driver was also failing to maintain a lane, they said.

The trooper pulled over the driver near Exit 37 in Farmington.

According to state police, troopers noticed clear signs of impairment and there were containers of alcohol in plain view inside the SUV.

When troopers asked the driver why he was pulled over on the side of the highway, he told them he stopped to drink a beer, state police said.

The driver ultimately failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.

The 23-year-old from Brockton, Massachusetts, faces several charges, including operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, reckless driving, drinking while driving, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

He was released on $1,000 bond and is schedule to appear in court on July 15.