Dramatic Takedown on Brooklyn Rooftop as NYPD Responds to Report of Man With Weapon

Heavily armed members of the NYPD's Emergency Services Unit swooped onto the roof of a Brooklyn building Tuesday and tackled a man who they had been told may have had a large weapon.

It turned out to be an Airsoft rifle, police later said.

Cops responding to reports of the man on the Rogers Avenue rooftop in Crown Heights around 11 a.m. eventually encountered him at the top of the building. It's not clear why he was up there or if he was armed, but Chopper 4 captured the dramatic takedown about 30 minutes after the first call.

Great job by #NYPD ESU quickly apprehending a suspect who was reported to be armed with a gun. The male on the roof was safely taken into custody and was in possession of a Airsoft rifle. pic.twitter.com/Ccy5UkkZUP — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) March 3, 2020

No injuries were reported, but according to 911 calls, some people in the area who saw the man raced to hide under their desks. Video posted to the Citizen app showed a heavy law enforcement response in the area.

A number of police tactical vehicles were also seen blocking off intersections in the vicinity of the fray.