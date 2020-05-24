Drag-livery: Queens Restaurant Delivers Food With a Side of Fabulous

As restaurants compete for delivery, one Mexican restaurant in Queens is trying to set itself apart by offering a drag show with every order delivered.

Fresco Cantina in Queens has always been known for a good time. Drag queens are regulars and their performances are part of the must-see dining experience.

After the coronavirus pandemic hit the city, the restaurant's owners had an idea: if their customers can't come see the drag queens, then the drag queens would go to the customers.

"This was like a crazy idea that we just thought of.... and the response was amazing," said restauranteur Brian Martinez. "We have people calling from all over, from Brooklyn, from Harlem, from Forrest Hills asking for the service."

The owners have coined the service "drag-livery."

Customers who place an order of $50 or more and select drag deliver will be treated to a lot more than tacos and guacmole.

Owners of the Astoria restaurant hope the service helps get business back on track after some harsh cuts. It also helps drag queens who have limited opportunities to perform during the pandemic.

The drag queens make deliveries wearing face masks and gloves, but briefly remove the masks during their special lip sync performance for the customer.