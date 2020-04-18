Coronavirus

Dozens in New Jersey Charged With Violating Stay-at-Home Orders: Officials

Social distancing violations account for dozens of the charges made in the past week

Police officers across New Jersey have issued charges against dozens of residents and businesses for violating Gov. Murphy's executive order requiring social distancing and the closure of non-essential businesses.

New Jersey's attorney general and superintendent of the state police report instances of New Jerseyans breaking the governor's orders in all corners of the state.

Social distancing violations account for dozens of the charges made in the past week. Officials charged four people after attending a party inside of an AirBnb rental in Jersey City; three people gathering in a Passaic apartment not in line with social distancing practices; eight people in Elizabeth ignored police orders to disperse after loitering.

In Sparta, police say a 73-year-old man became combative with employees at a Stop & Shop after walking into the store without a mask. Wadim Sakiewicz claimed to have COVID-19 before allegedly coughing on an employee. Police located Sakiewicz two days later, when he resisted arrest and allegedly tried to spit on and bite police, officials said.

Across the state at Point Pleasant Beach, officials say a woman was arrested after running into the police station, claiming to be sick, and "screaming obscenities and refusing to leave." 47-year-old Amy Bosco removed her mask "to blow on EMTs" after she was arrested and in transit to a hospital, officials said.

While in Irvington, police arrested 27-year-old Jose Lopez for allegedly lunging at a police officer, and then spat at the officer and yelled "Corona [expletive]," officials said. Police originally approached Lopez and others to disperse a group, according to the report.

"Law enforcement and medical professionals are on the frontlines of this battle to protect the citizens of New Jersey from the COVID-19 virus, and we cannot stress enough how important it is that each person follow the guidelines set forth in the Executive Order," said Colonel Patrick Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police.

