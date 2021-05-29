Dove Cameron Recalls Being Afraid to Publicly Come Out as Queer

Dove Cameron is finally comfortable living her truth.

In a new interview with Gay Times, the former Disney Channel star shared that she was worried people wouldn't believe her if she came out as queer. However, upon facing a situation in which she was accused of "queerbaiting," she decided it was time to publicly acknowledge her sexuality. The TV star, who recently appeared in a since-scrapped live action pilot of "The Powerpuff Girls," opened up about her sexuality on an Instagram Live last year.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"I've hinted about my sexuality for years while being afraid to spell it out for everybody," she said. "I did a lyric video last year, for 'We Belong.' It had moving line drawings of people falling in love...It was all a man and a woman making out and it was a weird moment for me."

She said she asked the producers to add in couples of different orientations.

"When the song came out, everybody got the idea that the song was a big LGBTQ+ anthem song and I found myself in this position where everyone thought I was queerbaiting," the "Liv and Maddie" star, 25, told Gay Times. "I went on Instagram Live and said 'Guys, I really needed to explain something to you. Maybe I haven't said it, but I'm super queer. This is something I want to represent through my music because it's who I am.'"

Dove Cameron & Thomas Doherty's Cutest Pictures

Cameron, who previously dated the "Gossip Girl" reboot star Thomas Doherty as well as her "Liv and Maddie" co-star Ryan McCartan, added that while she isn't a "label person," queer is the term that works for her.

"With the process of coming out, it was about who I am as a whole rather than who I choose to date or sleep with," she said. "I'm choosing to love myself, to be who I am every day and not edit myself depending on the room that I'm in."