A generous grandmother sent more than $20,000 to scammers in New York City who told her it was for her grandson's bail.

Nassau County Police said a Queens man has now been arrested in the case that saw an 83-year-old grandmother from Ohio repeatedly targeted by people pretending to act for her grandson.

On May 20, the octogenarian was phoned at her house in Ohio by a man who told her her grandson had been arrested and she needed to send $9,600 to a Maryland address in order to release him on bail. She sent the money.

Two days later, she got another call from asking her to send another $6,000 to a Rockville Centre, Long Island, address, which she did. Two days after that, she got yet another call asking for another $6,000 to the same Long Island address for the bail. Again, she sent the money, which now totaled $21,600.

When another call came through on May 29 asking for $8,900 to expunge her grandson's record, the victim phoned police.

Detectives arrested Dashill Jean, 32, of Rosedale, Queens, after seeing him taking the package containing money sent by the victim.

He is charged with two counts of grand larceny and attempted grand larceny and will appear in court in Hempstead Friday.